A Bellmead man wanted on a parole violation was arrested by Waco street crimes officers and charged with several drug violations after police found heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, codeine, alprazolam, hydrocodone and tramadol on him during the arrest, according to jail records.
Officers looking for Kelly Oren Martin, 41, found him and pulled him over as he drove out of Motel 6, 3120 Jack Kultgen Expressway, at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, records state. He was on parole for a 2014 drug offense.
During the arrest on the parole violation, police found 18 grams of heroin, 13 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine, about 270 grams of liquid codeine and unspecified amounts of alprazolam, hydrocodone and tramadol, records state.
Martin was arrested on three first-degree felony charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance for the heroin, meth and cocaine, a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for the codeine and three Class A misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance for the alprazolam, hydrocodone and tramadol.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $77,500. He was also being held on the parole violation, jail records state.