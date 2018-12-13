Weather Alert

...VERY WINDY CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... * TIMING...NOW UNTIL NOON FRIDAY. * WINDS...NORTHERLY WINDS WILL INCREASE BETWEEN 25 AND 35 MPH, WITH GUSTS AROUND 45 MPH. * IMPACTS...LOOSE OUTDOOR OBJECTS, SUCH AS DECORATIONS, WILL LIKELY BE BLOWN ABOUT IN THE WIND. DRIVING WILL BECOME DIFFICULT ON EAST-WEST ORIENTED ROADS, ESPECIALLY FOR THOSE IN HIGH- PROFILE VEHICLES. A FEW FALLING TREE BRANCHES WILL POSE A HAZARD TO THOSE OUTSIDE. ADDITIONALLY, ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES WILL BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STRONG WINDS WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. THESE WINDS WILL MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT FOR ALL VEHICLES. BOATERS SHOULD STAY OFF AREA LAKES AS WATERS WILL BECOME VERY ROUGH. WEAK TREES MAY BE BLOWN OVER AND SOME MINOR STRUCTURAL DAMAGE IS ALSO POSSIBLE. RESIDENTS SHOULD TAKE ACTION TO ENSURE ALL LIGHTWEIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS ARE SECURED. &&