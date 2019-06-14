A 36-year-old man accused of molesting a 7-year-old girl multiple times last year in Robinson was arrested Thursday in the Limestone County town of Coolidge on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, an arrest affidavit states.
Jorge Carabajal, of Waco, was arrested after Robinson police took a report in October about a child who claimed she was sexually abused at a Robinson home, the affidavit states. The girl reported during two interviews that Carabajal molested her multiple times over a period of 30 days or more, according to the affidavit.
Police interviewed Carabajal about the allegations, and he denied any type of sexual abuse or misconduct with the girl, according to the affidavit.
"On Jan. 29, 2019, Carabajal came to the Robinson P.D. to discuss the case without being scheduled to," the affidavit states. "He still claims his innocence."
Police got a first-degree felony warrant Feb. 7 charging Carabajal with continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was arrested in Coolidge before he was transferred to McLennan County Jail on Thursday.
He remained in custody Friday with bond listed at $25,000. Jail records state officials have also placed an immigration hold on Carabajal.