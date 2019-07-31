Police arrested a 17-year-old boy Wednesday on charges of murder and aggravated assault after they say he shot and killed a family member and left an 11-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries Monday.
Officers from multiple units found and arrested SirOcean Unique Calhoun without incident Wednesday evening, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton wrote in a press release.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the McLennan County Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team received information Calhoun would be driving in a certain area and made a traffic stop on him near 33rd Street and Bosque Boulevard, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. Officers ordered him out of the vehicle at gunpoint, took him into custody and turned him over to Waco police, McNamara said.
Police have previously said Calhoun was involved in an argument over a bicycle with family members gathered in the 900 block of Houston Street and that the argument escalated to Calhoun firing multiple rounds from a handgun.
He shot Willie Steve Kiser, 31, in the arm and back, and Kiser died after being transported to a local hospital, Swanton said previously. Calhoun also shot an 11-year-old boy in the face, and the boy was transferred to a children’s hospital in Temple in critical condition after initially being taken to a local hospital, he said.
Police believe the child was hit inadvertently. Bond information for Calhoun was not available Wednesday.