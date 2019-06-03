A clerk at a North Waco convenience store was arrested Sunday in connection with a May 2018 raid in which police found illegal gambling, an arrest affidavit states.
Salim Omar Al Salim, 41, of Waco, was arrested on two Class A misdemeanor charges of keeping a gambling place at Rio Grande Resale Grocery, Tobacco & Gifts, 901 N. 25th St. Waco police began investigating the business after receiving complaints of illegal activity around the business.
According to the affidavit, undercover Waco police had visited the store in April 2018 and played gaming devices inside the store. An officer put $20 into a machine and played until the officer won $60.
"(Police) asked Salim Omar Al Salim, a store attendant, to be paid," the affidavit states. "Salim Omar Al Salim removed $60 of U.S. currency from the manager's office and paid (the officer) cash for the credits."
Police detectives raided the business in May 2018, resulting in the seizure of eight-liner machines. On the day of the raid, officers arrested Shanabilh Yazun, then 36, on two misdemeanor counts of keeping a gambling place and Abedlfattah Al-Qab, then 25, was also arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Harris County.
Salim was booked into McLennan County Jail. He later posted a bond listed at $2,000 and was released from custody Monday.