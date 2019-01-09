A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her 13 years ago, when they were both juveniles.
The woman reported to Waco police last month that the suspect repeatedly sexually assaulted her at a Waco home in 2004 and 2005, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. She and another woman approached police in early December, both saying the suspect assaulted them around the same time.
Jail records indicate the woman in the case was 8 years old at the time. Swanton confirmed that she was under the age of 10 at the time but would not release the exact age of either victim.
The suspect was under the age of 17 at the time of the offense, so the case was investigated as a juvenile offense and remains in juvenile court, Swanton said. Now that the suspect has aged out of the juvenile court system, a judge could decide to try him as an adult and the case could be presented to a McLennan County grand jury.
The Tribune-Herald will not release the identity of the suspect until a judge decides whether to try him as an adult.
The suspect was arrested on an investigative charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, but was transferred to McLennan County Jail and booked on a third-degree felony charge of indecency with a child.
Both victims reported that the suspect repeatedly sexually assaulted them over a period of time and in several different ways, Swanton said. The incidents were never reported to police until late last year.