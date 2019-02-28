Waco police arrested a man early Thursday morning who shot a family member in the foot during an argument in an East Waco apartment, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
The shooting at the Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, was reported at about 1 a.m. The man, Kennedy Wayne Hardway, 33, and the woman he is accused of shooting had left the complex by the time police arrived, Swanton said.
"Officers got there and were able to determine that the two had been in an apartment arguing," he said. "Hardway shot the victim in her foot. That bullet ricocheted and went through the living room wall and went into a room where a 10-month-old baby was sleeping."
The baby was not injured.
Officers found Hardway and the woman at the H-E-B at 1821 S. Valley Mills Drive, Swanton said. She was taken to a hospital, and he was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a state jail felony charge of endangering a child.
Hardway remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday. Bond information was not immediately available.