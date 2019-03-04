A Waco man remained in jail this week on an attempted sexual assault charge after he reportedly forced himself on a woman, thrust his hips into her and exposed himself to her at a South Waco business, an arrest affidavit states.
Police arrested Deleion Carr, 19, around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Columbus Avenue. A woman reported that she was standing by her car, bent over and looking for something on the floor board of the passenger side, when a man grabbed her and thrust his hips and genitals into her clothing, the affidavit states.
The affidavit states that he groped the woman between her legs, then rubbed his exposed genitals against her buttocks.
The woman was able to break free from Carr and she ran into the business, the affidavit states. Police were able to view video of the incident from the building's surveillance camera.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said officers got a description of the man from the victim and video and began searching the area, ending the search when they found Carr at a downtown bus stop.
Carr ran away when offices tried to stop and detain him, but police caught him two blocks away and arrested him, the affidavit states.
In reviewing the surveillance footage from earlier in the day, police saw Carr walk up to a different woman in a parked car and masturbate in front of her, the affidavit states. The woman later drove off, the affidavit states.
Carr was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of attempted sexual assault and a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday with a bond listed at $11,500.