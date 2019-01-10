Robinson police arrested a Waco man Wednesday afternoon when he tried to cash two stolen checks worth a combined $1,575 using someone else's ID, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Ladarwin Dejohn Tipps, 33, was arrested after trying to cash the checks at Fidelity Bank, 410 S. Robinson Drive, Prasifka said. One check was made out for $1,350 and the other $225, and both were flagged by the bank because they had been reported stolen, he said.
Bank officials alerted police, who arrived before Tipps left. He gave an ID matching the name on the checks, though it was not his, Prasifka said.
Tipps was arrested at the bank and taken to McLennan County Jail on a state jail felony charge of forgery.
He was also detained on an outstanding child support warrant and remained in custody Thursday with bond listed at $7,500.