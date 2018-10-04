A Waco man was arrested Thursday, accused of providing drugs that led to a man's overdose death in April and failing to seek medical help for the man.
Gustavo Omar Bentancourt-Torres, 20, was arrested on a state jail felony charge of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Lawrence Hyde, 19. Hyde was found dead April 26 in the Highland Apartments, 1600 W. Lake Shore Drive. An autopsy report states Hyde died from toxic effects of MDMA, which is also known as Ecstacy, and of alprazolam, which is commonly sold under the brand name Xanax.
The affidavit states Bentancourt-Torres and an unnamed co-defendant who also helped provide drugs knew Hyde was suffering from an overdose, but did not seek medical help before his death.
"With this knowledge that the victim was overdosing on drugs that he helped provide, the defendant had the opportunity to call or take action for medical assistance, but instead did nothing other than place the victim in a bathtub and pour water on him in an unsuccessful attempt to revive him and allowed the victim to die," the affidavit states. "The defendant told a co-conspirator that the victim would be fine and left the location altogether."
In an interview with police, Bentancourt-Torres denied visiting Hyde at the apartment complex on the night of his death, according to the affidavit. He also said he never spoke with the other person who allegedly help supply Hyde with the drugs, the affidavit states.
However, Betancourt-Torres' cellphone records indicate he was at the apartment around the time of the death and that he contacted multiple "drug dealing associates" 22 times through calls and text messages around the time of the death, according to the affidavit.
Shortly after Hyde's death, police arrested Kennedy Huckobey, 24, on a charge of possession of between four ounces and five pounds of marijuana. Police said Huckobey was in the apartment when Hyde died and where police found an assortment of drugs and drug paraphernalia. She later posted a bond listed at $3,000 and was released from custody.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said police have a warrant for the arrest of Bentancourt-Torres' co-defendant, but that the warrant has not been served. He said the investigation is continuing.
Betancourt-Torres remained in McLennan County Jail on Thrusday with bond listed at $5,000.