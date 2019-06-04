A tip and swift action by local police led to the arrest Tuesday of a McGregor man accused of shooting the manager of a Little Caesars store on Valley Mills Drive in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Beverly Hills Police Chief Thomas Schmidt said.
Leonard Andre Black, 25, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday, Schmidt said.
Beverly Hills police got an anonymous tip Tuesday morning from a caller who believed she recognized an image and video police released Sunday. Schmidt said officers worked quickly and were assisted by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office's Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and U.S. Marshals in locating Black.
The store's 18-year-old manager was shot in the upper right shoulder during the robbery attempt Saturday, Schmidt said. She was treated and released from a local hospital later that day. Schmidt became emotional when speaking about the victim, saying local law enforcement worked to apprehend the man they believe is responsible for injuring her.
"She is one of our people. She works in our city, and we are here to protect and serve our people," Schmidt said. "Not just McLennan County citizens, but she is one of our kids here."
Schmidt said Black denied he was involved in the robbery as he was taken to jail. Police will be executing additional search warrants on additional pieces of evidence that are expected to tie him to the shooting, Schmidt said.