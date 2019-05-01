Waco police arrested a 22-year-old man Tuesday on a Bellmead warrant charging him with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Officers detained Brian Gonzalez, of Bellmead, at about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found he was wanted on the Bellmead warrant, according to police reports. Officers also found drugs and a firearm in his possession, according to police.
The girl told investigators during a forensic interview in January that Gonzalez coerced her into performing a sexual act on him, according to the arrest affidavit. He assaulted her multiple times at a Bellmead residence, first when she was 13, according to the affidavit.
She told investigators Gonzalez threatened to tell her family she had smoked cigars if she did not engage in sex acts with him, Bellmead police Sgt. Brenda Kinsey said. The girl was fearful and complied with Gonzalez under duress, Kinsey said.
Gonzalez was taken to McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child, a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. He remained in jail Wednesday with bond listed at $17,000.