An East Texas man turned himself in to McLennan County Jail officials Wednesday morning after Bellmead police accused him of raping a 23-year-old woman with a mental disability in February, an arrest affidavit states.
Aundre Leron Walker, 39, of New Boston, was booked into jail on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault. Walker provided a "substance capable of impairing" the woman's mental ability, and the woman also has a mental disability, according to the affidavit.
"Text messages indicating the presence of drugs were collected as evidence," the affidavit states. The document does not state what type of drug police believe was involved.
Walker remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $25,000.