A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with sexually assaulting a girl who gave birth to his child in February 2017.
An investigation started after the girl had the child at age 16, and Waco police got the warrant in January 2018 charging Derrick Bronsha Cashaw with second-degree felony sexual assault of a child. He was recently found in Lacy Lakeview and arrested Monday.
Cashaw and the girl had been in a relationship in Waco, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. In initial interviews, the girl said another man may be the child's father, but a DNA test indicated he is not, Swanton said.
She later said Cashaw may be the father, and police got a warrant for electronic communication between them, he said. Police determined Cashaw is the father and that the child likely was conceived when the girl was 15, Swanton said.
Cashaw remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $52,000. He is also being held on a child support violation warrant.