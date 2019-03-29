Police arrested a 21-year-old man in Galveston County and brought him back to McLennan County Thursday on charges that he hacked someone else's Magic the Gathering online gaming account and stole $3,668 in Event Tickets last year.
Event Tickets, which originate at $1 each, are used as currency in the game and are bought and sold on secondary markets.
Marc Anthony Kaake, of Waco, accessed the account in May and transferred Event Tickets to his account before selling them, according to an arrest affidavit. Two people who own the hacked account reported the missing property to Waco police and later told officers Kaake did not have permission to sell the property, the affidavit states.
Kaake was arrested on charges of theft of between $2,500 and $30,000, and breach of computer security, both state-jail felony charges. He was released from McLennan County Jail on $15,000 bond Friday.