A Lacy Lakeview man was arrested Saturday as a suspect in a series of burglaries of unlocked cars this spring, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Colton Dale Nevill, 23, was arrested on 10 Class A misdemeanor warrants charging burglary of a vehicle for items stolen from cars throughout the city in late March. Truehitt said police officers questioned Nevill after they saw him walking down the street.
"He was seen walking and the officer asked him about all these burglaries of motor vehicles that we had been getting," Truehitt said. "For a while, we were getting reports for quite a while from people who were leaving their cars unlocked. He confessed to 10 and showed the officers were they were."
Truehitt said police arrested Nevill on Saturday after verifying the burglaries with car owners. Police said Nevill sold some of the property, but some was returned to car owners.
Truehitt said police have also detained several juveniles connected to other vehicle burglaries in the last several months.
"The message here is for people not to leave anything of value in your cars, either locked or unlocked," Truehitt said. "I know people just say that they would rather someone open their car door rather than breaking a window, but you should still take your valuables with you."
Nevill also is under indictment on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary of a habitation. He remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Monday with a bond listed at $45,000.