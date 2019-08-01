Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday afternoon for an armed robbery early Sunday at a South Waco gas station, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Gary Burl Whiteside, 57, Andrew Donnell Martin, 55, and Kimberly Bryant, 39, all of Waco, were each arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery. Police believe the trio worked together to rob the Alon gas station at 300 La Salle Ave., Swanton said.
Police were called to the South Waco gas station shortly after midnight Sunday. Whiteside and Martin went into the store, Swanton said. One stayed at the front door while the other approached the store clerk, displayed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash, he said.
While Whiteside and Martin were inside, Bryant turned a van around in the parking lot, and Whiteside and Martin got in the van, and they left, Swanton said.
Police also determined Bryant entered the store with another man before the robbery, he said.
All three suspects were found in the 1000 block of Clay Avenue at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and were taken to McLennan County Jail. All three remained in custody Thursday with bond listed at $50,000 each.