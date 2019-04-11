Police arrested a Dallas man in Tarrant County on Wednesday who Lacy Lakeview police believe was in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl living in Lacy Lakeview at the time, an arrest affidavit states.
Gabriel Humberto Perez-Chavez, 23, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child.
A family member of the girl reported the relationship between her and Perez-Chavez to Bellmead police, who shared the information with Lacy Lakeview police last month because the girl lived there, the affidavit states.
The girl discussed the relationship with investigators during a forensic interview, according to the affidavit.
Perez-Chavez remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $15,000. Jail records state officials have also placed an immigration hold preventing him from being released.