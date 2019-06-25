One man was arrested, and officers are looking for another after police say the duo were involved in a car chase and shootout with each other in a neighborhood near Cameron Park Zoo on Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
A heavy police presence spanned between North Fourth and Sixth streets, from Herring to Tennessee avenues shortly after 5 p.m., when a driver was chasing a second driver. Waco police Sgt. Steve Graeter said the man who was being chased crashed into another motorist, disabling his vehicle.
Graeter said the man who crashed into the other motorist got out of his vehicle and got into a confrontation with the man who was chasing him. The exchange led to the men shooting at each other near Fifth Street and Garland Avenue, he said. They continued exchanging gunfire as they ran into the surrounding neighborhood before eventually separating, Graeter said.
Police captured the man who was initially being chased, near Fifth Street and Brook Avenue, and used a stun gun during the arrest. Officers found a handgun in his possession, Greater said.
Based on a witness report, officers believe the second man may have jumped a fence and run into Cameron Park Zoo, but no one was found in the zoo by 7 p.m., Sgt. David Conley said. The zoo closed to the public at 5 p.m., and police dogs assisted in the search of the zoo.
The man arrested was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance before he was taken to McLennan County Jail on possible assault charges.
Graeter said the shooting Tuesday is likely linked to another shooting in North Waco last week.
Police tried to interview neighbors who may have witnessed the shooting Tuesday, but possible witnesses were unwilling to give written statements, Graeter said.
Police remained in the area throughout the evening. No one was reportedly hurt in the shootings.