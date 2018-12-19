After a day at-large, a suspect in a high-speed chase Tuesday evening turned himself in to police Wednesday, officials said. The other suspect was in the chase was arrested Tuesday.
The chase started on J.J. Flewellen Road in East Waco at about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday when Waco police tried to stop a pickup believed to have been involved in a burglary of Dillards in Richland Mall on Friday, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Trenton Eric Smith, 30, drove away from officers at a high rate of speed with Michael Paul Anderson, 41, as a passenger, Bynum said.
Police pursued the truck as it continued onto Highway 84 toward Axtell, he said. The truck crashed at the intersection of Elk Road and Martindale Lane at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Smith and Anderson ran into a field, he said.
McLennan County deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers joined the pursuit and set up a perimeter, and officials requested help from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
The helicopter was instrumental in finding and arresting Anderson, who was hiding in a wooded area, Bynum said.
Anderson was charged with Class A misdemeanor evading arrest and remained in McLennan County Jail with bond listed at $2,500 Wednesday night.
Police, deputies, DPS troopers and game wardens continued to search for Smith until midnight Tuesday, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice also provided help with officers on horseback and using tracking dogs, Bynum said.
Smith remained at-large but agreed by mid-day Wednesday to turn himself in at the jail, officials said. He arrived at the jail by 7 p.m., and jail records state he was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of theft of property valued between $30,000 and $150,000, a Class B misdemeanor charge of interference with public duties and a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond information was not immediately available.