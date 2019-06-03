Two men were arrested after a lengthy chase Monday morning through Waco and Bellmead, where police pursued a stolen car, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Waco police traffic officers spotted a stolen car at about 10:20 a.m., near the intersection of South Ninth Street and Webster Avenue, and attempted to stop it. The driver fled and continued driving to North Waco, East Waco, portions of Bellmead, and back into Waco, Bynum said.
Around 11 a.m., the driver and his occupant slowed the stolen car near East 11th Street and Walnut Street in East Waco. The passenger was arrested next to the car while officers chased the driver on foot.
"He only made it about 30 yards before we got him," Bynum said.
No injuries or damage were reported in the chase, Bynum said. The McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies and officers with McLennan County Precinct 1 Constables Office assisted in the pursuit.
“We are extremely grateful for their help,” Bynum said.
Both men were taken to McLennan County Jail, Bynum said. Their names were not immediately available.