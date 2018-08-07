Lacy Lakeview police have added an indecency with a child charge against a man arrested last week after their initial attempted sexual assault investigation uncovered additional allegations, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Pedro Ulloa Morales, 50, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested last week at a home in the 1000 block of East Crest Drive after police said his estranged wife reported he had tried to rape her and then threw her phone when she tried to call police for help.
Morales was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of attempted sexual assault and a Class A misdemeanor charge of interference with emergency request. As police investigated, the woman reported an incident involving a 12-year-old girl in November, according to an arrest affidavit.
"The (woman) stated sometime in the early morning hours of November 2017, she woke to find the victim's bedroom light on in the victim's bedroom," the affidavit states. "The (woman) stated she attempted to enter the bedroom but found something to be blocking the door."
The woman forced her way into the room and found Morales naked and touching himself in front of the girl, the affidavit states. Morales' wife became upset and kicked him out of the home but did not report the incident to police, Truehitt said.
"The victim explained the defendant was not acting like his normal self and at the time, she was scared of what he was doing," the affidavit states. "The victim stated the defendant told her not to tell anyone about what he was doing. At some point, several weeks to months later, the defendant was allowed to live back in the home."
During a forensic interview, the girl described the incident and said Morales continued to apologize to her for it, the affidavit states.
Police added the third-degree felony indecency with a child charge Tuesday. Morales remained in custody with bond listed at $31,000, and on an immigration hold, according to jail records.