Emergency responders rescued a woman from a pickup truck that flipped and came to a stop in Wilson Creek in North Waco on Tuesday afternoon.
Police and fire crews responded at about 1:40 p.m. to Wilson Creek, near the intersection of North 18th A Street and Wilson Avenue, after a witness reported seeing a Ford Ranger veer off 18th A, Waco police Officer Joe Neal said. Officers found the truck overturned in the creek bed with a 67-year-old woman trapped inside. The creek was flowing, but the water level was barely high enough to cover the creek bed. The truck was not submerged.
Waco police Officer Kurt Morsbach saw the woman in the truck and jumped into the creek bed from the roadway bridge. Officers and Waco firefighters broke out the driver's side window and pulled the woman from the car.
"I would do it all over again," Morsbach said.
Police and fire crews placed the woman on a back board, walked her under the bridge and lifted her to a waiting ambulance.
The woman was conscious, speaking with officers and did not appear to have any serious injuries from the crash.
She told police she was suffering from some pains before she left the roadway. It was not immediately clear what led to the crash, Neal said.
"I heard a crash, but sometimes I heard stuff like that when they pull trailers through and I didn't think much of it," said Kenneth Peugh, a neighbor who watched the woman be rescued. "When I looked to see what happened, she must have hit that guardrail, went between the guardrail and the sign, but she is lucky."
Authorities said the woman was traveling North on 18th Street when she went down the curve onto 18th A Street. She hit a stop sign and guardrail before the truck flipped into the creek bed. Tow King employees cut back the guardrail and cut down some overgrown tree branches to get to the car.
The woman was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment.