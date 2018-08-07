A 47-year-old woman was killed when she was struck by a car Monday night along the Interstate 35 access road, Waco police said.
Police said Debra Sue Sutton was crossing I-35 on foot around 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of the J.H. Kultgen Expressway toward Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. As she made her way to the southbound traffic lanes of the access road she was struck by a Toyota four-door sedan.
The driver immediately pulled over to the side of the roadway to check on the pedestrian, police said.
AMR emergency medical technicians and Waco firefighters were not able to resuscitate her at the scene. Justice of the Peace Diane Hensley ordered an autopsy.
Sutton's family was notified, police said.
The preliminary investigation does not reveal that any criminal offense occurred, police said, although the investigation will continue.