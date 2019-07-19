A 37-year-old Waco man suffered a broken elbow and lost part of a finger when he was hit by a pickup truck in East Waco on Friday night, Waco police Sgt. Steve Graeter said.
Police were called to the intersection of East Waco Drive and Preston Street shortly before 9:15 p.m. It appears one vehicle driving west on Waco Drive slowed to let the man cross Waco Drive, and a pickup behind the first vehicle changed lanes to pass and hit the pedestrian, Greater said.
The man likely suffered a broken elbow, contusions and lacerations to his body and lost part of a pinky finger, Graeter said. Emergency personnel transported the injured man to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment.
The drivers of both vehicles stayed at the scene and spoke with police. Graeter said no charges are likely to come from the crash.
The scene was cleared before 11 p.m.