Bellmead police are investigating the death of a Bellmead man who was hit and killed by a car on Bellmead Drive Saturday night.

Authorities were called to the 4700 block of Bellmead Drive where an eastbound car struck a 62-year-old pedestrian crossing the roadway near Lone Star Tavern and Steakhouse shortly after 8:40 p.m., Bellmead police Sgt. Brenda Kinsey said. The pedestrian was killed on scene, police said.

Kinsey said the driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old  man from Belton, cooperated with police at the scene.

The driver did not reportedly suffer any major injuries. Kinsey said the crash remains under investigation and the names of both men were not available Sunday morning.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

