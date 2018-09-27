Two parents are facing felony charges after police found their four girls with multiple medical concerns and living in unsanitary conditions, Moody Police Chief Roger Kennedy said.
“The children had rashes, and the doctors said it appears like it was from head lice, possibly bed bugs, and other medical concerns that they were not being properly cared for,” Kennedy said. “CPS (Child Protective Services) took the three younger children, and the older child went to a family member’s home.”
Police were called to the 300 block of Fort Street on Saturday on mental health call, where first responders found four girls, ages 14, 8, 6 and 4, suffering from lice infestations and other hygiene concerns, Kennedy said. One of the children told an EMS worker about their living conditions as first responders took the mental health patient to a local hospital.
“Our officers started talking to the children and found they all had head lice, multiple bug bites and other health concerns all over them,” Kennedy said.
As police looked into the children’s health concerns, they learned the mother, Daniella Viola Niswonger, 40, had a warrant for a probation violation out of Bell County, and took her to Bell County Jail.
The family had recently relocated to Moody, and the four girls had not been enrolled in public school since last year, Kennedy said.
Authorities raided the home this week. They found trash throughout the home and two beds for the six residents, he said.
“There was not much food in the house, clothes everywhere, and they have dogs, so there was a big odor of dogs in the house,” Kennedy said. “There was only one bathroom, but it never looked like the shower was ever used, and sinks were clogged with standing water.”
Police got warrants charging the girls’ mother and their father, Ryan David Niswonger, 37, each with four felony counts of injury to a child and four felony counts of endangering a child. Daniella Niswonger is also charged with three felony counts of assault, and Ryan Niswonger is charged with five felony counts of assault, according to jail records.
Police arrested Ryan Niswonger at his job in Waco on Wednesday, and Daniela Niswonger was transferred to McLennan County Jail on Thursday.
They both remained in custody Thursday. His bond was listed at $380,000, and jail records did not indicate a bond for her.