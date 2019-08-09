A truck carrying an electrical transformer on its way to New Mexico delayed traffic for more than an hour as it traveled through Waco, authorities said.
Waco police said the transformer was on its way from South Texas to White Sands, New Mexico.
Police shut down traffic on the westbound side of the Twin Bridges across Lake Waco Friday afternoon to allow the truck to cross. The large transformer on a multi-wheeled tractor trailer was too wide to allow traffic to cross while it was on the bridge.
An officer from Polk County was traveling with the load. He said it traveled about 40 miles a day, making Friday its seventh day in travel.
The truck hauling the transformer traveled primarily on the access roads on Highway 6, merging into the main driving lanes to cross Lake Waco. Police asked motorists to use alternative routes until the transformer was across the bridge.
The bridge was closed to traffic about 90 minutes.