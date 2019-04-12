Two men were arrested late Friday morning after police searching a McLennan County home for child pornography found methamphetamine at the property, officials said.
Thomas Michael Cornford, 26, and Edward Sutton, 39, were arrested after McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives with the Woodway Public Safety Department executed a search warrant at about 10:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Kennedy Lane, outside Bruceville-Eddy.
Cornford and Sutton were each arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, but the child pornography investigation remains ongoing, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
The investigation started when Woodway officers received a tip from the Texas Attorney General's Office indicating child pornography may have been transferred out of the home, Woodway Public Safety Assistant Chief Larry Adams said. Woodway officers requested the assistance from the county, leading to the joint effort.
Adams said officers collected about 50 electronic devices during the raid Friday and are in the process of downloading information from the devices.