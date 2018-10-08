Oncor Electric Delivery officials are warning the public to beware of impostors posing as Oncor workers and soliciting information from residents in Elm Mott, Lacy Lakeview, and Bellmead.
Two men wearing orange vests have been reported going door to door in the Waco area, providing "misleading information" regarding electric billing. In one case, the men told an Elm Mott resident they were from Oncor's billing department and handed out a fake business card with the Oncor name on it, said Oncor spokesman Michael Baldwin.
Baldwin said the men did not ask for billing information but acted suspicious, claiming they were canvassing Elm Mott, Lacy Lakeview and Bellmead about billing information for senior citizens.
Oncor is in the business of delivering electricity from other companies and does not sell electricity directly to consumers. Employees always wear company uniforms, carry photo identification and drive vehicles with company markings.
Oncor officials say there is no reason for an Oncor representative to enter a customer's home.
Oncor has asked the McLennan County Sheriff's Office to investigate the impostors, Baldwin said.
Any resident doubtful of the legitimacy of a person claiming to be an Oncor employee can call 888-313-6862 to confirm the person’s identity and their affiliation with Oncor.