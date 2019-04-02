County and state law enforcement officials started searching in the waters of Lake Belton on Tuesday morning for a gun they believe a man used to shoot and kill his 1-year-old daughter and the girl's mother in November 2017 near Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Christopher Paul Weiss, 27, of Temple, in January last year on a capital murder charge in the shooting deaths of Valarie Martinez, 24, and her young daughter, Azariah.
Officials spent two days searching in and near the Brazos River at Loop 340 shortly after Weiss' arrest in November 2017 but did not find the .22-caliber revolver they believe he used in the killings. They have also searched in Tradinghouse and in an above-ground agricultural water storage tank.
A new tip led to the search effort that started Tuesday, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
"We follow up on every lead that we get and try to eliminate it," McNamara said. "We are doing a search to eliminate that spot."
Martinez was found shot to death outside her car Nov. 5 near a park site at Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir in eastern McLennan County, McNamara has previously said. Azariah was found shot to death while still strapped into her child seat in her mother's car, he has said.
Temple police and McLennan County deputies arrested Weiss Nov. 7 as he drove in Temple with his wife. In his pickup, police found birth certificates for his family, including birth certificates for his other children, clothing, several paychecks, electronic devices, two guns and ammunition, according to a search warrant.
According to a warrant filed in the case, police believe Weiss had an affair with Martinez and attempted to cut off contact when he learned she became pregnant with his child.
"Martinez located Weiss through social media and contacted Weiss’ wife and sister and told them about the child she and Weiss had," The warrant states. "(Investigators) learned that Weiss told his sister he did not want anything to do with Martinez or the child and stated he wanted it to 'go away.'"
Weiss has remained in McLennan County Jail since his arrest. His bond is listed at $1.5 million. A status hearing for Weiss is scheduled April 26, court records state.
Weiss’ attorney, Walter M. "Skip" Reaves Jr., said he is still waiting for discovery evidence to be provided to him.