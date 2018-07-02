McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators are questioning inmates at the Jack Harwell Detention Center as they continue to investigate a fire that damaged a portion of the facility Saturday and may have been intentionally set.
At least eight inmates are being interviewed after a small fire broke out in one of the housing wings at Jack Harwell on Saturday evening, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said Monday. The fire caused smoke damage at a small portion of one of the wings, and inmates were relocated as authorities investigated the fire.
Based on the initial investigation, officials believe inmates may have frayed the power cord of a personal electronic device and placed the wires on clothing to start the fire, Kilcrease said. Jack Harwell inmates are allowed to purchase some electronic items through their commissary, he said.
No one was hurt during the fire, Kilcrease said.