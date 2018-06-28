The cause of a deadly explosion Tuesday at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville remains under investigation, but officials have confirmed the explosion happened in a boiler room.
Multiple agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Texas Rangers, are working together to investigate the hospital explosion that killed Michael Bruggman, 44, of Rogers, and injured 15 others, Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke said.
Bruggman and all 15 of the people injured were working for Lochridge-Priest, a subcontractor working on an expansion of the hospital that started in 2016.
“I want to again ask all of us out here to pray for the family of Michael Bruggman. He was an employee of Lochridge-Priest out of Waco and we want to extend our condolences to his family,” Gohlke said. “We want to ask those to continue to pray for his family upon his death. We also ask for prayers for all of the remaining victims and their families as they continue to suffer from that day.”
The day of the incident, Atmos Energy Mid-Tex reported a natural gas explosion to the Railroad Commission of Texas, the state’s oil and gas regulator, commission spokesperson Ramona Nye wrote in an email to the Tribune-Herald. The commission will determine whether any pipeline safety rules were violated.
Atmos did multiple “leak surveys” of its system in the area of the hospital after the explosion and found no leaks, according to a statement Thursday from the company. The company’s tests also showed odorant levels in its gas were in compliance with regulations, according to the statement.
“Atmos Energy does not have any facilities on the hospital grounds beyond the meter station,” according to the statement.
Atmos directed any further questions to the Texas State Fire Marshall’s Office.
The hospital has remained closed since Tuesday’s explosion. Patients and residents of independent-living and assisted-living facilities and a nursing home on site have been relocated.
“Yesterday afternoon we were able to release the buildings back to Coryell Memorial Healthcare Systems, with the exception of the actual boiler room, or the blast site,” Gohlke said Thursday.
Coryell Memorial Hospital CEO David Byrom said hospital staff hopes to have emergency room services and clinics reopened to the public late next week.
“We have started focusing on things that are critical services to our community, as we’ve done that from day one,” Byrom said. “Our initial phases are narrowing that scope a little bit to Building 1, which is our clinic facility and trying to get a clinic back open, our emergency room, lab and X-ray.”
In response to a request from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, officials with Texas Task Force 1 deployed a rescue squad to the hospital Thursday. The team will help to stabilize the damaged structure and allow investigators to safely enter the scene, Gohlke said.