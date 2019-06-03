A man arrested in a car burglary case was recaptured Sunday after he briefly escaped from a Robinson patrol car, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O'Connor said.
Police arrested Tyler Wayne Branch, 24, of Lorena, after a man in the 800 block of North Robinson Drive reported that two men had hit his car, breaking a rear tail light and a driver's side window around midnight Sunday. O'Connor said police found Branch and another man walking in the area matching the man's description.
"During the field interview, (Branch) gave two fictitious names," O'Connor said. "Officers went to take him into custody for false identification."
Police obtained his name and learned he was wanted on an outstanding Waco warrant for possession of a controlled substance. O'Connor said Branch became resistant and combative, so officers put him in the back of a police car in handcuffs.
Branch had a cellphone on him that had been reported stolen about an hour earlier from a car in Peplow Park, O'Connor said. An officer called the number listed for the stolen cellphone, which rang to the phone Branch had on him.
The patrol car door had not been properly secured, allowing Branch to escape and run a short distance down the roadside before police re-arrested him.
Branch was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of assault of a peace officer for spitting on one officer, a third-degree felony charge of escape from custody, failure to identify, resisting arrest, and burglary of a motor vehicle. He remained in custody at McLennan County Jail Monday evening with a bond listed at $71,000.
The criminal mischief for the damaged car remained under investigation, O'Connor said. The second man walking with Branch was not arrested.