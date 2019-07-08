Waco police Officer Paul Scrivner was placed on administrative leave Monday following his weekend arrest on suspicion of drunken driving, Assistant Police Chief Mark Norcross said Monday.
Scrivner, 28, of Waco, was arrested Saturday evening after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash while he was off duty. Norcross said as a matter of standard protocol, the six-year police veteran will remain on leave until an internal review and criminal proceedings can take place.
According to the arrest affidavit, Scrivner was involved in a two-vehicle crash at about 5:15 p.m., when he was traveling Highway 6 access road toward Bosque Boulevard on Saturday. Scrivner was placed in the back of a patrol car about 10 minutes after the crash when the arresting officer approached the car to speak with Scrivner.
"When I went to speak with to the listed suspect, I noticed that he was asleep in the back seat of the patrol car," the affidavit states. "There was also a very strong odor of alcohol coming from the backseat area where he was sitting."
Police reported Scrivner had to be awakened by the officer, who noticed Scrivner's speech was slurred and he "had bloodshot and glassy eyes," the affidavit states. The officer explained why he was there and the officer asked Scrivner multiple times if he would take a sobriety test. Scrivener refused the test, according to the affidavit.
Because he was involved in a crash with another vehicle, officers arrested him on a charge of driving while intoxicated before he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, the affidavit states.
After Scrivener refused to submit voluntarily to a blood draw, officers obtained a search warrant for a blood specimen to test his blood alcohol content level, the affidavit states. The warrant was completed and Scrivner was taken to McLennan County Jail on a Class B misdemeanor charge of DWI.
Scrivner remained in jail overnight before posting a bond listed at $1,000 on Sunday.