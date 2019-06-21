A police officer injured his knee in pursuit of two car theft suspects Friday in a West Waco neighborhood, a chase that also led police to shoot a pet dog that attacked a police dog, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police took one suspect in custody, while the other remained at large Friday afternoon. The officer, whom Swanton did not identify, remained in the hospital late Friday receiving treatment for a “significant knee injury” incurred while climbing a fence, Swanton said.
Police responded to a report of a car theft at about 1 p.m. in West Waco after a car had been reported stolen earlier in the day. When officers found the stolen car near 62nd Street and Bosque Boulevard, two men exited the car and ran into the neighborhood, Swanton said.
Police spotted the driver in a residential back yard and sent a police dog to chase him down. A pet dog in the yard attacked the police dog, leading an officer to shoot the pet.
As more officers were called to help capture the driver and help the police dog and handler, one police officer injured his knee climbing a fence, Swanton said.
The police dog, which was not identified, was taken to a local veterinarian, where it was treated and released for injuries. The status of the pet dog was unclear late Friday.
Police did not release the name of the driver or the charges against him. Police on Friday said they were continuing to hunt for the passenger, and the investigation is ongoing.
Police did not respond to inquiries about the incident Saturday, but records indicate the man arrested was Rashard Antwion Wiliams, 30.
Williams was arrested Friday on a state jail felony charge of theft, a state jail felony charge of evading arrest on foot, a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest in a vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor charge of interference with a police service animal and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Saturday with bond listed at $44,000.