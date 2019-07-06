Waco police Officer Paul Scrivner was arrested on a misdemeanor drunken driving charge after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash while off duty late Saturday afternoon in West Waco, police said.
Scrivner, 29, of Waco, was booked into McLennan County Jail. He was in a crash with another vehicle as he drove on the Highway 6 access road toward Bosque Boulevard at about 5:15 p.m., Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Traffic unit officers doing DWI enforcement for the Fourth of July holiday weekend responded to the crash, Bynum said.
Scrivner was taken to a local hospital for clearance before he was taken to jail.
No injuries were reported in the wreck.
Scrivner, who has been an officer six years, remained in jail Saturday night on a Class B misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge. Bond information was not immediately available.