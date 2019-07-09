A 28-year-old man was shot at least once following a confrontation with another man near North 25th Street and Colonial Avenue on Tuesday morning, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
A 34-year-old man was arrested and taken into questioning in connection to the shooting.
A large police presence responded to the North Waco neighborhood after an argument between the two men began shortly before 10:30 a.m.
During the fight, the 28-year-old man was shot at least once, causing injuries to his lower extremities, Bynum said.
Police circled the neighborhood and put up crime scene tape in the front parking lot of an apartment complex adjacent to Buckeye Bingo. Bynum said it does not appear the shooting occurred inside the apartment complex, but shell casings were found in the back alley behind the complex.
Officers placed the 34-year-old man in handcuffs and appeared to take fingerprints of him before placing the man in the back of a patrol car. Bynum said the investigation is ongoing and charges are being discussed.
The names of both parties involved were not available Tuesday afternoon.
Bynum said there was no threat to the public following the shooting.