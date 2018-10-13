Officials reported no major damage in McLennan County shortly after a storm that prompted a tornado warning and instructions to take shelter Saturday afternoon.
Storm sirens sounded, and a tornado warning went out at about 2 p.m. after the National Weather Service reported a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado over Hallsburg and moving east at 35 mph.
After the storm had passed, Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management had received no confirmed reports of a tornado touching down or damage from the storm, assistant emergency management coordinator Elizabeth Thomas said.
National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Fano said a funnel cloud was reported in McLennan County, but no tornado or damage was reported. He said Wacoans should expect rain and possible thunderstorms on Sunday and for the next few days.
The weather service recorded about an inch of rain at Waco Regional Airport by Saturday afternoon.
Heavy rains caused street flooding, and the Waco Fire Department reported rescuing two men at about 2:30 p.m. in a creek in the 4500 block of Franklin Avenue near the Academy sporting goods store.
Deputy Chief R.M. Bergerson said a man was trapped in the creek, and another tried to save him but also fell in. As units arrived, a bystander ran from the Academy with a rope and was able to help them. Bergerson said fire crews set up a second rope and helped in the rescue.