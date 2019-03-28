No one was hurt by gunfire that hit a home and cars in the 1600 block of Barron Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Residents reported hearing the gunfire, and responding officers found the home and two cars that had been hit, Swanton said.
"We found multiple shell casings in the street, but there were no injuries," he said.
It is unclear how many shots were fired. Officers believe at least two people fired at least two types of firearms, likely from a moving vehicle, Swanton said.
No one was arrested, and police continue to investigate, he said.