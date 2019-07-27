Police filed new charges Friday against a now-suspended city of Bellmead employee who was arrested July 17 on two continuous sexual abuse of a child charges, according to jail records.
Jonathan David Brock, who has remained in jail since his arrest, now has been charged with a third count of first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of a child and with second-degree felony possession of child pornography.
The first two charges followed reports from two boys late last month that Brock had sexually assaulted them over the course of two to three months. The boys were age 7 and 9, according to jail records. The alleged victim in the new abuse charge is under the age of 14, but his exact age is unclear.
Police also seized Brock’s cellphone at the time of his arrest and found more than 400 images of child pornography, police reported. After his arrest, Bellmead officials immediately placed Brock on leave from the position as a laborer he has held since November.
Brock remained in McLennan County Jail on Saturday with bond listed at $400,000.