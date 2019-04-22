A motorcyclist died Monday on a turnaround under Highway 6 near Imperial Drive after he crashed into a guardrail, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
The motorcyclist, whose name was not released Monday pending notification of kin, apparently was thrown from his Kawasaki motorcycle while making the sharp turn on the access road around 12:30 p.m., police said.
Swanton said it was unclear if the man was familiar with the access road, which doubles back under Highway 6/Loop 340 instead of crossing a railroad track, but it appeared the man was taking the curve too fast.
“It appears, according to witnesses, that speed may play a factor in this crash,” Swanton said. “Witnesses said they heard him revving his motorcycle as he was traveling northbound on the access road.”
Swanton said the man was found off the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene by McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson.
Officers kept the roadway closed and diverted traffic off the northbound access road for several hours. Crash reconstruction experts and police continued to investigate the crash Monday afternoon.