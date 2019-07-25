A motorcyclist who crashed his bike Tuesday evening has died of his injuries, Waco police said Thursday.
Clifton Woods, 49, of Hondo, which is west of San Antonio in Medina County, died Wednesday morning from injuries suffered in the crash at the intersection of State Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 84, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Thursday.
According to a woman who said she was riding with Woods on a separate motorcycle, he lost control of his bike when he bumped her from behind as they were entering the on-ramp to head east on Highway 84, Swanton said previously.
Woods crashed and suffered severe head injuries, Swanton said. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.
Officers responded to the scene about 7:15 p.m. AMR personnel were already attending to the injured man when they arrived.
No autopsy was ordered. The investigation is ongoing, Swanton said.