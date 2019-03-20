A motorcyclist involved in a single-vehicle crash last week in Bruceville-Eddy died Tuesday night at a local hospital, authorities said.
Bruceville-Eddy police were called to northbound Interstate 35, near mile-marker 318, at about 10:30 p.m. March 14, Officer Juan Cardenas said. At the scene, officers found motorcyclist David Keyser, 52, of Harker Heights, suffering from critical injuries.
Cardenas said for an unknown reason, Keyser drove off the interstate and into a ditch, where he was thrown off his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Keyser was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck, officials said.
Emergency responders took him to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he died from his injuries Tuesday night, Cardenas said.