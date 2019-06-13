A Waco woman was arrested Tuesday after her 3-year-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamine, an arrest affidavit states.
Jacqueline Nicole Lozano, 25, of Waco, was arrested on a state jail felony charge of endangering a child after her 3-year-old daughter was removed from her home and tested for drugs. Lozano remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Thursday afternoon.
According to the affidavit, Child Protective Services submitted a neglectful supervision report to Waco police, indicating that Lozano and her child's father had tested positive for methamphetamine. The girl and unspecified number of siblings were removed from Lozano's custody and then drug-tested, according to the affidavit.
In a forensic interview, two of the child's siblings told authorities they observed Lozano using drugs with drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
"The defendant admitted to using methamphetamine in her residence while the victim was present," the affidavit states.
Lozano was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail. She remained in custody Thursday with a bond listed at $15,000.