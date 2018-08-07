The Moody Police Department patrol unit is getting a little extra enforcement power as crews prepare a newly acquired Humvee for police work.
The four-person department got the 1986 Humvee in May through the Department of Defense Law Enforcement Support Office 1033 program. Moody Police Chief Roger Kennedy said the Humvee is not heavily armored and will not be used in any situations where an armored vehicle would be needed. It will create extra all-terrain vehicle support throughout the rural city of about 1,400 people, Kennedy said.
“I have four officers, we are in a rural city way out in the middle of nowhere and we were looking for a special response vehicle,” Kennedy said. “It’s not used to transport prisoners, but this will address special needs for our area. This vehicle will be used for more all-terrain driving or extra lights at traffic crashes.”
The Law Enforcement Support Office Program allows the transfer of excess Department of Defense property that might otherwise be destroyed to law enforcement agencies across the United States.
Moody’s new Humvee was stored at a National Guard facility in San Antonio for about a year before it was listed as available in the LESO program. The vehicle was then awarded, free of charge, to the Moody Police Department.
“From what I understand, it was sitting in San Antonio for a year, so we had to put new batteries in it, I had to replace the water pump and for wheel seals,” Kennedy said. “After spending so much time in my military myself, I know my way around these.”
Kennedy, who served in the U.S. Army from 1983 to 2005, has performed the majority of the maintenance on the Humvee himself. A fellow officer painted the vehicle black and placed decals Tuesday. The Humvee also came with a military-grade trailer that will allow the department to pull a generator.
Woodway Public Safety Director Bret Crook said the Woodway Special Response Team, comprised of officers from Woodway, Hewitt and Robinson police departments, has also been awarded military surplus vehicles. The department received a Peacekeeper special response vehicle in 2002 and an MRAP, mine-resistant ambush-protected, vehicle in 2014 through the LESO program.
“If the city would have to buy those vehicles, it would likely be between $250,000 to $1 million,” Crook said. “We would never be able to justify spending that kind of money, but we have done rescues and protected officers’ lives on calls with our vehicles.”
While Moody’s Humvee will not be used to respond to violent incidents like standoffs or high-risk warrant executions, the upkeep costs are justified because of the rural terrain around the city, Kennedy said. The vehicle is likely to be used for better access in situations like grass fires or farm accidents.
“We are extremely gratified,” Kennedy said. “It is a force multiplier that will not limit us with our current vehicles in extreme situations.”