Three members of a Moody family were arrested Thursday night after police said one failed to provide a safe environment for 13-year-old girl living with them in "dirty" and "nasty" conditions and the other two failed to report the conditions, arrest affidavits state.
Moody police responded to a home in the 400 block of McCrudy Lane on Dec. 20 after Child Protective Services officials requested they check on a 13-year-old girl who lived there with her father, Michael James Hart, 49; his brother, David Luther Hart, 53; and another family member, Bob Michael Hart, 25. David Hart let officers inside and appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the visit, the affidavit states.
"I advised David Luther Hart of my reason for my visit and he voluntarily invited me into the house to observe the living conditions of himself, his brother Michael James Hart, his nephew Bob Michael Hart and his niece," an officer reported in the affidavit. "I entered the house into what appeared to be the living room (and) David Luther Hart advised me the house was 'dirty' and 'nasty.'"
The officer found numerous mechanical tools in the living room, empty beer cars on the floor and described the home as "overall dirty and cluttered with various items," the affidavit states. In the middle of the dining room, the officer found a toilet and a table that was covered in papers with a mound of trash in the corner of the room.
The wall boards appeared damaged throughout the room, and trash and dirty dishes, including pots with leftover food growing mold, littered the kitchen, the affidavit states.
The officer reported finding uncovered, spoiled food in the refrigerator. Family members told the officer there was no running hot water in the home and that they would heat water on the stove when it was needed, the affidavit states.
A sheet was used as an exterior door to the bedroom used for the 13-year-old girl, the affidavit states. The room appeared to be an addition, and portions of the wall were missing, exposing interior wall boards to the room, according to the affidavit.
"In the room, I observed there was a bed and a pathway to the bed through all the black trash bags that consumed the floor space in the room," the affidavit states. "David Luther Hart described the residence and the living conditions as 'deplorable.'"
The toilet in the home did not function properly and had to be "flushed manually," the affidavit states.
Officers collected information and left the home, then later received warrants for the arrest of Michael Hart, David Hart and Bob Hart and arrested each man at their home at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
Michael Hart was arrested on a state jail felony charge of endangering the safety of a child, and David and Bob Hart were each arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge of failure to report child abuse. All three men were taken to McLennan County Jail.
Michael Hart and Bob Hart remained jailed Friday afternoon with bonds listed at $6,000 and $2,000, respectively. David Hart posted a bond listed at $2,000 on Friday and was released from custody.