A Missouri man was arrested last week after authorities raided his Missouri home in connection to a child pornography investigation and learned the man was staying in a Waco hotel, an arrest affidavit states.
Mathew Edward Webb, 37, of Sedalia, Missouri, was arrested Sept. 14 Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers started an investigation into internet crimes against children. Troopers obtained a search warrant on Webb's home where they found child pornography on his home computer, but another computer had reportedly been used to download child pornography that was not found in the home, the affidavit states.
Missouri troopers tracked the computer's internet protocol (IP) address to a hotel address in Waco, where Webb was allegedly staying for a construction-related job. Investigators went to Webb's hotel room and verified he was staying at the hotel, but he was not at the room, the affidavit states.
Investigators went to Webb's job site and spoke with him, the affidavit states. Webb allegedly had USB flash drives in his possession, two cell phones and a laptop. Investigators seized the items as a part of their investigation, the affidavit states.
Webb allowed investigators to go into his hotel room, where they collected a laptop, gaming console and another flash drive, the affidavit states. Authorities took Webb the Waco Police Department where the seized items underwent a cursory examination and child pornography images were found.
Webb was arrested on five third-degree felony charges of possession of child pornography. He was booked into McLennan County Jail. He posted a $25,000 bond and was released from custody on Sept. 15.