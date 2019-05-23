Missing woman found safe From staff reports 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A 34-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday was found safe Thursday, according to a Waco police press release. Police had asked the public for help finding her Thursday morning, and she was reported found by the afternoon. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Press Release Safe Recommended for you The Latest Tennessee governor: Lawmaker should address allegations Congress on cusp of delivering long-overdue disaster aid 3 dead, state capital battered as storms rake Missouri DeVos becoming popular target for Democrats in 2020 race Jail calls: Suspect, ex laughed at Tennessee church shooting loading... Latest Slideshows Premier High School prom: May 18, 2019 Boots on the Brazos, benefiting The Arc of McLennan County: May 18, 2019 ‘Mamma Mia!’ at Waco Civic Theatre: May 18, 2019 Photos: Notable Deaths in 2019 Editor's Picks Educator with 17 years in Waco ISD named new Waco High principal City council approves TIF money for downtown Hyatt, could consider parking separately Sorghum tariffs add to uncertainty for farmers MCC expands scheduling flexibility with more 8-week classes China Spring to I-35 connector among hundreds of road projects considered for 25-year plan Waco ISD board president Atkins steps down after 17 years Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events May 23 Jazz night at Balcones Distillery Thu, May 23, 2019 May 23 “High School Musical” - Christian Youth Theater Waco Thu, May 23, 2019 May 23 “7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience” Thu, May 23, 2019 May 23 Old Friends (country) Thu, May 23, 2019 May 23 Country Showdown talent search (SouthCentral semifinals) Thu, May 23, 2019 More events Local Ads WESTVIEW NURSERY MARSTALLER MOTORS PRACO PAWN SHOP ShopBrazos Drug Emporium l Discount Pharmacy l Waco TX 5900 Bosque Blvd, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-0011 Currently Open Website Oakwood Cemetery 2124 S 5th St, Waco, TX 76706 254-754-1631 Website Window World of Waco 6906 Woodway Dr, Waco, TX 76712 254-751-0008 Website Coupons Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center l Waco TX 2026 N Valley Mills Dr , Waco, TX 76710 254-633-2580 Website Coupons Haught Air Conditioning Inc l Rheem Pro Partner l Waco TX 6516 Depot Dr, Waco, TX 76712 254-666-1212 Website Coupons Greenlife Nursery & Landscaping l Waco TX 1312 N New Rd, Ste 101, Waco, TX 76710 254-776-2400 Currently Open Website Coupons Find a local business The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to the Tribune-Herald now and get your first 3 months for just 99 cents per month. LEARN MORE