Two Waco men were arrested Friday after a police search found more than a pound of marijuana in a home near an East Waco Elementary school, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Jammal Antonio Bethea, 37, and Darren Jermaine Bethea, 39, were arrested by Waco drug enforcement officers during the execution of a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Vine Street, about three blocks from J.H. Hines Elementary School.
"Officers got information that there were multiple sales to people they knew [...] and officers went to serve a warrant at their house," Swanton said. "Officers got there and saw (Jammal Bethea) come out of the back of the house, who took off running from the residence."
Jammal Bethea lived at the home where police executed the warrant last week. His relationship with Darren Bethea was not provided in police reports.
Officers chased Jammal Bethea on foot for several blocks and finally used a stun gun to apprehend him, Swanton said.
While officers executed the search warrant, they found about one pound of marijuana on a floor of the home. Police reports state Darren Bethea had about 3.5 grams of marijuana in his pocket when officers arrived at the home.
Darren Bethea was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone. Jammal Bethea received medical attention and was arrested on six third-degree felony charges of possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone and a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest.
Darren Bethea posted a bond listed at $6,000 and was released from the McLennan County Jail on Saturday. Jammal Bethea posted a bond listed at $38,000 and was released from custody Saturday.
Swanton said the investigation remains ongoing.