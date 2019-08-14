Police tracked down a man and arrested him late Tuesday night, shortly after he threatened his parents with a gun and stole their car, McGregor police Detective Ron McCurry said.
Emmanuel Martinez, 24, of McGregor, was arrested after McGregor police responded to a home on North Harrison Street at about 9:40 p.m. for a report of a fight. Martinez's parents told officers he had held out a gun and demanded the keys to their cars, McCurry said.
Martinez had left by the time police arrived, so McGregor officers worked with Waco officers to use GPS devices and locate Martinez at a home on Barron Avenue in Waco, McCurry said.
Police arrested him there on two first-degree felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, a third-degree felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony charge of retaliation and a Class A misdemeanor charge of theft.
Martinez remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $171,500.